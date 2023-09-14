The Minnesota Twins (76-70) and Chicago White Sox (56-90) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series defeat to the Rays, and the White Sox a series loss to the Royals.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (4-7) against the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-5, 8.46 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena (0-5 with an 8.46 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has an 8.46 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .333 to his opponents.

Urena has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Urena has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (4-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.65 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Maeda will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Kenta Maeda vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 601 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .240 for the campaign with 157 home runs, 20th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 8-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in six innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.