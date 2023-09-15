Friday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (78-69) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) clashing at Chase Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 15.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-3) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (1-8).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 47 (58%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 31-16, a 66% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 737 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule