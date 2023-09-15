On Friday, September 15, Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (78-69) visit Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.25 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 47 (58%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a 31-16 record (winning 66% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Cubs have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total one time.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 21 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +900 - 2nd

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.