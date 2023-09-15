The Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Chicago Cubs (78-69), at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (16-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (1-8).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.25 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (16-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.83 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .245 in 27 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Steele has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Justin Steele vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 679 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1249 hits, 14th in baseball, with 157 home runs (21st in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-26 with a double and an RBI in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (1-8) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.25 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.

Pfaadt has recorded three quality starts this season.

Pfaadt heads into this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (175) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 1266 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 737 runs.

Pfaadt has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Cubs this season.

