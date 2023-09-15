As of September 15 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.

Green Bay compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in ), and it ranked 17th on defense with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

The Packers posted five wins at home last season and three away.

Green Bay went 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

On defense last year, Quay Walker helped set the tone with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +12500 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +5000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +8000 8 October 29 Vikings - +6600 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +20000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +6600 18 January 7 Bears - +12500

Odds are current as of September 15 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.