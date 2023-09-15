If you live in Story County, Iowa and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

Story County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Kuemper Catholic School at Roland-Story High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

5:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Story City, IA

Story City, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kuemper Catholic School at Roland-Story High School