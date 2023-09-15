Iowa High School Football Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Warren County, Iowa, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Warren County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
North Mahaska High School at Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Martensdale, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moravia High School at Southeast Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
