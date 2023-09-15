White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (77-70) and the Chicago White Sox (56-91) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 15.
The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober for the Twins and Jesse Scholtens (1-8) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 4-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (603 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 12
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
|September 12
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 13
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
|September 14
|Twins
|L 10-2
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
