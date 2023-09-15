When the Minnesota Twins (77-70) take on the Chicago White Sox (56-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, September 15 at 7:40 PM ET, Willi Castro will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The White Sox are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Twins (-185). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-8, 4.44 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -175 +145 - 9 BetMGM -185 +150 - 9

A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 58, or 59.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 14-8 (63.6%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 18 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 2-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

