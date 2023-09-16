Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-70) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-7) to the mound, while Zach Davies (2-5) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 82 times and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.

Chicago is 47-35 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 741.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule