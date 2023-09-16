Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Chase Field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 12th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Cubs rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (741 total).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hendricks (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Hendricks has collected 10 quality starts this year.

Hendricks will try to continue an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Peter Lambert

