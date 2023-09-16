The Chicago Cubs (78-70) are looking for Nico Hoerner to continue a 10-game hitting streak against the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-7) to the mound, while Zach Davies (2-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs' Hendricks (6-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 3.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.162 in 21 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 685 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .251 for the campaign with 159 home runs, 20th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has a 6.81 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.

Davies has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Davies enters the game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.