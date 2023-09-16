Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is the setting for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits' (2-0) matchup against the Drake Bulldogs (0-2) on September 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

South Dakota State ranks 37th in total offense this year (372 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FCS with 372 yards allowed per game. Drake is posting 342.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (58th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 326 total yards per contest (45th-ranked).

Drake vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Drake vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Drake South Dakota State 342.5 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372 (42nd) 326 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (7th) 103 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183 (28th) 239.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (60th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has 447 passing yards, or 223.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 12.5 rushing yards per game.

Dorian Boyland is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 72 yards, or 36 per game.

Christian Galvan has run for 52 yards across 13 carries.

Colin Howard paces his team with 100 receiving yards on five catches.

Sam Rodriguez has put together a 91-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on six targets.

Mitchell January's two targets have resulted in two catches for 44 yards.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has racked up 305 yards (152.5 ypg) on 21-of-32 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 37 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Amar Johnson has racked up 117 yards on 13 carries.

Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 16 times for 85 yards (42.5 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 31 yards through the air.

Griffin Wilde has hauled in six catches for 128 yards (64 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in six receptions totaling 69 yards so far this campaign.

Grahm Goering's two catches are good enough for 53 yards.

