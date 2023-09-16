The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The game has a 42.5-point over/under.

Iowa State ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (21.5 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 30th with 14.5 points allowed per contest. While Ohio's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 18th-worst with 19 points per game, its defense ranks 25th-best with only 13.3 points surrendered per contest.

Iowa State vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Iowa State vs Ohio Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -3 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Hunter Dekkers passed for 3,044 yards (253.7 per game), completing 66.1% of his throws, with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 12 games last year.

On the ground, Dekkers scored two touchdowns and picked up 73 yards.

Xavier Hutchinson had 107 catches for 1,171 yards (97.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games a season ago, Jaylin Noel had 61 catches for 609 yards (50.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Jirehl Brock scored three touchdowns and accumulated 445 yards (37.1 per game).

Also, Brock had 21 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games last year, O'Rien Vance totaled 3.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 55 tackles.

On defense in 2022, Anthony Johnson Jr. had 58 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions in 12 games played.

In 12 games a season ago, Will McDonald IV delivered 36 tackles, five TFL, and five sacks.

On defense in 2022, Gerry Vaughn contributed 66 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 12 games.

