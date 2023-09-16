The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) in college football action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 31, Western Michigan 14

Iowa 31, Western Michigan 14 Iowa has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Hawkeyes have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.

Western Michigan lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Broncos have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1800.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hawkeyes' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+28.5)



Western Michigan (+28.5) This season Iowa has one win against the spread.

Western Michigan has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) The point total for the contest of 42.5 is 0.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Iowa (22 points per game) and Western Michigan (21 points per game).

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 43.5 35.5 Implied Total AVG 27 34 20 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 58.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 39 37 41 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

