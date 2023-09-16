Cruz Azul and Mazatlan FC take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Liga MX schedule on Friday.

If you are searching for how to watch Friday's Liga MX action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul (1-1-5) makes the trip to face Mazatlan FC (1-3-3) at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC (3-3-1) travels to play Club Tijuana de Caliente (1-2-3) at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.