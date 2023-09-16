The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) visit the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Oregon State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 48.5 points per game) and scoring defense (18th-best with 12.0 points allowed per game) this year. San Diego State has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 18th-worst in total offense (319.0 total yards per game) and 24th-worst in total defense (424.3 total yards allowed per game).

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Oregon State San Diego State 461.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.0 (40th) 222.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.3 (128th) 233.0 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.0 (60th) 228.5 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.0 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (128th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (1st)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 346 passing yards for Oregon State, completing 73.7% of his passes and recording five touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 21 rushing yards (10.5 ypg) on 10 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has 249 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Silas Bolden has hauled in 10 catches for 118 yards (59.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Anthony Gould has hauled in three receptions totaling 59 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jeremiah Noga has a total of 54 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three passes and scoring one touchdown.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has been a dual threat for San Diego State this season. He has 447 passing yards (149.0 per game) while completing 59% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 174 yards (58.0 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has racked up 27 carries and totaled 145 yards with one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw leads his team with 128 receiving yards on 10 receptions with one touchdown.

Mark Redman has racked up 101 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Martin Blake has racked up 60 reciving yards (20.0 ypg) this season.

