Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Week 3 college football slate includes 12 games involving teams from the Sun Belt. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Old Dominion Monarchs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|East Carolina Pirates at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia State Panthers at Charlotte 49ers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stony Brook Seawolves at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Duquesne Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jackson State Tigers at Texas State Bobcats
|8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
