White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (78-70) versus the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 3-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (605 total, 4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
|September 12
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 13
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
|September 14
|Twins
|L 10-2
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
