Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (78-70) versus the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 3-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (605 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule