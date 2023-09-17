According to our computer model, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will defeat the Chicago Bears when they play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Buccaneers compiled 18.4 points per game on offense last season (25th in NFL), and they ranked 13th on defense with 21.1 points allowed per game. The Bears ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-2.5) Over (41) Buccaneers 29, Bears 19

Bears Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 45.5% chance to win.

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 ATS record last season.

The Bears covered the spread five times last year (5-9 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Chicago and its opponent combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last year.

The average total points scored in Bears games last year (41) is two points higher than the total for this matchup.

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Buccaneers were 4-7-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

A total of six Tampa Bay games last season went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 41 points, 2.4 fewer than the average total in last season's Buccaneers contests.

Bears vs. Buccaneers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 18.4 21.1 21.4 22.2 15 19.8 Chicago 19.2 27.2 19.6 25 18.8 29.8

