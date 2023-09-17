Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears right now have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago covered five times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Bears games went over the point total.
- With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.
- The Bears won only two games at home last year and one away from home.
- When favored, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.
- The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.
Bears Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.
- On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.
- In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).
- Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.
- T.J. Edwards amassed 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
