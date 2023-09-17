Review the injury report for the Chicago Bears (0-1), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Bears prepare for their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM .

The Bears' last game was a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In their most recent game, the Buccaneers won 20-17 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nate Davis OL Personal Doubtful Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring Out Dylan Cole LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Lavonte David LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Carlton Davis CB Toe Out Mike Evans WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Izien S Concussion Questionable Calijah Kancey DL Calf Out Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Out

Bears vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Buccaneers or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears Season Insights (2022)

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), the Bears struggled on both sides of the ball last season.

With 27.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked worst in the NFL last season, Chicago were forced to rely on its 23rd-ranked offense (19.2 points per contest) to keep it in games.

The Bears were a bottom-five pass offense last season, ranking worst with 130.5 passing yards per game. On defense, they ranked 17th in the NFL (218.6 passing yards allowed per game).

While Chicago ranked second-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 157.3 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked best in the NFL (177.3 rushing yards per game).

The Bears forced 23 total turnovers (14th in NFL) last season and turned it over 25 times (27th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the NFL.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Bears (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Bears (+120) Total: 41 points

Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.