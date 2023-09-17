The Chicago Bears (0-1) hit the road to square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Bears Insights (2022)

The Bears scored just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Buccaneers gave up (21.1) last year.

The Bears collected just 16.5 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Buccaneers allowed per contest (324.3) last season.

Chicago rushed for 177.3 yards per game last season, 56.6 more than the 120.7 Tampa Bay allowed per outing.

The Bears turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Buccaneers forced turnovers (20) last season.

Bears Away Performance (2022)

The Bears' average points scored on the road a season ago (18.8) was lower than their overall average (19.2). But their average points allowed in road games (29.8) was higher than overall (27.2).

The Bears' average yards gained on the road (296.8) were lower than their overall average (307.8). But their average yards allowed in away games (391) were higher than overall (375.9).

Chicago accumulated 124.6 passing yards per game in road games (5.9 less than its overall average), and conceded 213 in away games (5.6 less than overall).

The Bears' average yards rushing on the road (172.1) were lower than their overall average (177.3). But their average yards conceded away from home (178) were higher than overall (157.3).

On the road last year, the Bears converted 40.2% of third downs and allowed 54.3% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (40.9%), and more than they allowed (49%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Green Bay L 38-20 FOX 9/17/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 9/24/2023 at Kansas City - FOX 10/1/2023 Denver - CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington - Amazon Prime Video

