Bears vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears (0-1) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Before the Buccaneers square off against the Bears, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bears vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|2.5
|40.5
|-145
|+120
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Bears vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears combined with their opponent to score more than 40.5 points in 13 of 17 games last season.
- Chicago's contests last year had a 43-point average over/under, 2.5 more points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Bears were 5-10-1 last season.
- The Bears were underdogs in 15 games last season and won two (13.3%) of those contests.
- Chicago was 2-11 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- In seven games last season, the Buccaneers and their opponents scored more than 40.5 combined points.
- Tampa Bay had an average point total of 43.4 in its outings last season, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Buccaneers were 4-12-1 against the spread last season.
- The Buccaneers won eight of the 14 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (57.1%).
- Tampa Bay went 7-3 last year (winning 70% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
Buccaneers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Buccaneers
|18.4
|25
|21.1
|13
|43.4
|7
|Bears
|19.2
|23
|27.2
|32
|43
|13
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|43
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|24
|25.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-4-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|1-6
|1-7
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|44.1
|42.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.9
|24.4
|ATS Record
|4-12-1
|2-6-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-6
|5-3
|3-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.