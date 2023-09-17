Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-71) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 83 games, or 56.6%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 47-36 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule