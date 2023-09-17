Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Ryne Nelson, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-115). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 56.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (47-36).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 47-36 (56.6%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Chicago has played in 149 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-71-4).

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-34 37-37 35-32 43-39 52-49 26-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.