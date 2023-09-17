When the Chicago Cubs (78-71) and Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) match up at Chase Field on Sunday, September 17, Jordan Wicks will get the call for the Cubs, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-0, 1.99 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (7-8, 5.53 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 83 games, or 56.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 47-36 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (56.6% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 3-6 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 38 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 32 of 73 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +1300 - 2nd

