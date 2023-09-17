How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Dylan Cease will try to slow down Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when they play his Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 161 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 612 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.429 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Cease (7-7) to the mound for his 31st start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Steven Cruz
|9/14/2023
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Home
|José Ureña
|Kenta Maeda
|9/15/2023
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Bailey Ober
|9/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Pablo Lopez
|9/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|9/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Joan Adon
|9/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|-
|9/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Josiah Gray
|9/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Chris Sale
|9/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Pivetta
