Dylan Cease will try to slow down Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when they play his Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 161 home runs.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 612 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined 1.429 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Cease (7-7) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away José Ureña - 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jesse Scholtens Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta

