Chicago White Sox (57-92) will match up with the Minnesota Twins (78-71) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, September 17 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 191 strikeouts, Dylan Cease will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +135. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-7, 4.92 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 59 out of the 99 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 23-20 (winning 53.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 33, or 33%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-22 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

