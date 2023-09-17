The Chicago White Sox (57-92) host the Minnesota Twins (78-71) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-7) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-7) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-7, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will send Cease (7-7) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.92 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 159 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Cease has collected 10 quality starts this year.

Cease will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dylan Cease vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (211) in all of MLB. They have a collective .241 batting average, and are 20th in the league with 1219 total hits and 12th in MLB action scoring 701 runs.

Cease has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.188 WHIP against the Twins this season in 16 innings pitched, allowing a .183 batting average over three appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (7-7) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.91 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 29 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 29 starts this season.

Gray has 26 starts of five or more innings this season in 29 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 29 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.180), and 24th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Sonny Gray vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 27th in MLB with 612 runs scored this season. They have a .240 batting average this campaign with 161 home runs (19th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 10-for-43 with a double and two RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.