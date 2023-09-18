As of September 18 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, place them 28th in the league.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago played poorly on both sides of the ball last year.

Last season the Bears won only two games at home and once away from home.

As favorites, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

In 16 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards recorded 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +3300 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +10000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +10000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +1800 16 December 24 Cardinals - +100000 17 December 31 Falcons - +4000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +3300

