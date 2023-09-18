Iowa High School Football Live Streams in Emmet County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Emmet County, Iowa this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Emmet County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Okoboji High School at Estherville Lincoln Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 18
- Location: Estherville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clarion-Goldfield High School at Estherville Lincoln Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Estherville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
