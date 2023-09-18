The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams hit the field against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Nationals Park.

White Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB action with 161 total home runs.

Chicago is slugging .387, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Chicago has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (612 total runs).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .293 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Chicago's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.427).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (7-8 with a 3.61 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Clevinger is seeking his third straight quality start.

Clevinger will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins L 4-0 Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jesse Scholtens Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford

