In the series opener on Monday, September 18, Mike Clevinger will take the hill for the Chicago White Sox (57-93) as they square off against the Washington Nationals (66-84), who will answer with Joan Adon. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-2, 5.92 ERA)

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to bet on the White Sox's game versus the Nationals but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 22 out of the 41 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 21-17 (55.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 57, or 42.2%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 54 of 128 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

