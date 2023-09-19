Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 19 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago covered five times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Bears games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- It was a rough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- Last season the Bears won only two games at home and once on the road.
- Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).
- The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.
Bears Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.
- Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.
- In 16 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.
- Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
