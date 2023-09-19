Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (78-72) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) matching up at Wrigley Field (on September 19) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Cubs.

Javier Assad (3-3) take the hill for the Cubs in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starter.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.
  • Chicago has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.
  • The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 749.
  • The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 12 @ Rockies L 6-4 Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
September 13 @ Rockies L 7-3 Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
September 15 @ Diamondbacks L 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
September 16 @ Diamondbacks L 7-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
September 17 @ Diamondbacks L 6-2 Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
September 19 Pirates - Javier Assad vs TBA
September 20 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
September 21 Pirates - Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo
September 22 Rockies - Kyle Hendricks vs Noah Davis
September 23 Rockies - Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
September 24 Rockies - Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen

