Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (78-72) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) matching up at Wrigley Field (on September 19) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Cubs.
Javier Assad (3-3) take the hill for the Cubs in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starter.
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.
- The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 749.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|L 6-4
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|L 7-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs TBA
|September 20
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
