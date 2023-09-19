Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have compiled a 47-37 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56% of those games).

Chicago has a 21-15 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 59.2%.

In the 150 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-72-4).

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-34 37-38 35-33 43-39 52-50 26-22

