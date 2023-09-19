The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with 178 total home runs.

Chicago's .416 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (749 total).

The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 3 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Assad is trying to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Assad has put up eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 11 of his 27 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Javier Assad Chris Flexen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.