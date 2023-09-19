The Chicago Cubs (78-72) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) to start a three-game series at Wrigley Field, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Cubs are on the back of a series defeat to the Diamondbacks, and the Pirates a series loss to the Yankees.

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (3-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.10, a 1.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.254.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Assad has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.5 innings per outing.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Javier Assad vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.389) and 146 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 3-for-24 with a double and an RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.