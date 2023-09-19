Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The favored Nationals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 33, or 32.7%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 30-63, a 32.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 149 games with a total.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-45 28-48 23-32 35-60 44-69 14-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.