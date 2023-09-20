Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (79-72) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on September 20) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Cubs.
The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (16-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (12-9, 4.04 ERA).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 48, or 56.5%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 16 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 8-8 in those contests.
- The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored 763 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|L 7-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|September 20
|Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
