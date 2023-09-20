The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Seiya Suzuki to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs are 48-37 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.5% of those games).

Chicago has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-72-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-34 37-38 35-33 44-39 52-50 27-22

