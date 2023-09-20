How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 182 total home runs.
- Chicago's .419 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (763 total).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-4) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Steele is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the year.
- Steele is aiming for his 17th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Noah Davis
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Chris Flexen
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ty Blach
|9/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryce Elder
