Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 182 total home runs.

Chicago's .419 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (763 total).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-4) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Steele is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the year.

Steele is aiming for his 17th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Javier Assad Bailey Falter 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Javier Assad Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder

