When the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) go head to head against the Chicago Cubs (79-72) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:40 PM ET, Mitch Keller will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 198).

The favored Cubs have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (12-9, 4.04 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 48 (56.5%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 8-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 3-6 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 119 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (42%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd

