Nico Hoerner rides a 13-game hitting streak into the Chicago Cubs' (79-72) game against the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (16-4) for the Cubs and Mitch Keller (12-9) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (12-9, 4.04 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (16-4) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.05 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 28 games.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Justin Steele vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 629 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 147 home runs, 27th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 6-for-23 with a double, a home run and two RBI over six innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (12-9 with a 4.04 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 31st of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went eight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.

Keller has 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller is looking for his 30th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.248 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Cubs

He will match up with a Cubs offense that is hitting .254 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (12th in the league) with 182 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Keller has pitched eight innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out six.

