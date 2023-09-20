Wednesday's contest between the Washington Nationals (67-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-94) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on September 20.

The probable starters are Josiah Gray (7-12) for the Nationals and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32.4%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 25 of 80 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (621 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule