The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox will send Josiah Gray and Michael Kopech, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 164 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 621 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.420 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Kopech (5-12) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, throwing one inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing five hits.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 26 starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins L 4-0 Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Zac Gallen 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jesse Scholtens Merrill Kelly

