On Wednesday, September 20, Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (67-85) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (58-94) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Josiah Gray - WSH (7-12, 4.07 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Nationals Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the White Sox and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the White Sox (+105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the White Sox win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Nationals have won eight out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Nationals have a record of 5-2 (71.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Washington.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 25 times in 80 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.