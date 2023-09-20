The Chicago White Sox (58-94) will look for another big outing from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Washington Nationals (67-85) on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park. Luis Robert is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Josiah Gray (7-12) for the Nationals and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-12) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.47 ERA and 133 strikeouts over 128 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty tossed one inning against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Kopech has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech will try to pick up his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

In four of his 29 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (7-12) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 4.07 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .252.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 28 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

