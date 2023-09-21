Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (79-73) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Wrigley Field on Thursday, September 21, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +140 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 48 out of the 86 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a record of 12-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 3-7 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have won in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 21-21 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd

